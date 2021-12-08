Downtown Las Vegas pays tribute to Tony Hsieh

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — American internet entrepreneur and venture capitalist, Tony Hsieh’s legacy lives on throughout much of the downtown Las Vegas area and this weekend it’s only fitting that a tribute to his life will be celebrated there as well.

According to the Downtown Vegas Alliance’s Instagram page, the special tribute will be held between 7th Street and Carson Avenue, on Saturday, December 11 from 4:00 p.m. to midnight.

The celebration will include an art car showcase, food trucks, and bars.

LAS VEGAS – FEBRUARY 17: Former Zappos.com CEO Tony Hsieh poses after delivering a keynote presentation at the MAGIC clothing industry convention at the Las Vegas Convention Center February 17, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The retired Zappo’s CEO passed away in a Connecticut house fire in November 2020.

Hsieh had lived the last few months of his life in Utah and was working on several projects there.