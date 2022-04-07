LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas is set to install parking meters at the end of April, meaning a trip to the Arts District may soon cost you a little bit more.

Rates will vary between a dollar or two per hour, and the meters can be paid using a debit or credit card.

There will be 64 meters installed with monthly rates available for employees, and the money will go toward building a new parking garage.

Those who work in the Arts District have said the new meters will be worth it in the long run, and will eventually make more spaces available as they are metered.

“It would be a good idea, because you would be able to find parking, or even if we’re able to pay for our parking, I wouldn’t mind so I can come to work on time,” said employee Hope Ritter.

(All impacted areas that will see meter installations/KLAS)

Art district regulars Gordon Vayo and Kate Dessa told 8 News Now they weren’t too thrilled to hear about the meters.

“It makes the area feel a little bit more inviting when you can stroll in and cruise into a spot and not have to worry about having the right change on you, or forgetting to pay, or worrying to get a ticket,” Vayo said. “It’s a bummer, but it’s not going to me from coming.”

There are already meters near Fremont Street, and the new meters will start to be installed at the end of April.

The location for the parking garage has not been set, but it is expected to be built by 2024, according to the city.