Downtown Las Vegas’ newest resort looking to hire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Downtown Las Vegas’ newest resort is hiring. Circa Resort and Casino, set to open in late October, is hosting auditions this upcoming week.

The highly anticipated new attraction will be the only 21+ resort in the city. The property is developed by Derek Stevens, and he’s looking for folks to the join the Circa team.

“It’s been awhile since there has been brand new life being breathed into the downtown area, so we are really excited about it,” Director of Pool Operations, Stadium Swim, Mike Pena said.

Stadium Swim, the resort’s large pool attraction, is looking to hire servers, bartenders, hosts, food runners and others. The resort also needs to hire dancing dealers for inside the casino.

“We feel good that we’re able to bring some good news and create a lot of new positions, not just at Stadium Swim, but across the property, and put a lot of good people back to work,” Pena said.

From decadent steaks to specialty cocktails, guests can expect a vintage Vegas vibe, with a modern twist. The property will also feature one of the largest sportsbooks, and of course, a massive pool.

“By far the most unique is going to be the design of the pool itself. It’s a tiered option similar to a theater. So, as you enter in, you enter like a baseball or basketball arena,” Pena explained. “Where you enter in on the upper level and designed your way into the lower levels.”

Pena says this one-of-a-kind pool will be filled with lounge chairs, day beds, as well as multiple pools and hot tubs. It faces a large, 20 million-pixels screen.

“Stadium Swim is going to be something special. It’s going to bring a really cool component to downtown… and be part of the new era of Downtown Vegas,” he added.

Click HERE if you are interested in applying for Circa jobs.