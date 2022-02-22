Downtown Las Vegas Arts District welcomes The English Hotel

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A brand new hotel is now open in downtown Las Vegas. Celebrity chef Todd English celebrate the grand opening of The English Hotel in the Arts District.

The new hotel is a boutique property with just 74 rooms. There’s also a pool and Todd English’s newest restaurant called The Pepper Club. The menu is said to feature locally sourced ingredients

“It’s an absolute pleasure to have a community that’s so dedicated and empowering innovation,” Todd English told 8 News Now. “I’m proud of all we accomplished here. Thank you so much for joining me. We look forward to having you inside.”

The English Hotel grand opening. (Photo: KLAS)

Among the people English said inspired his move into the Arts District was the late Tony Hsieh, who is credited with helping shape downtown into what it is today.