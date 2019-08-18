Downtown house heavily damaged by fire, 4 people displaced

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Four people were displaced Sunday after house fire in Downtown Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue officials, along with the assistance of North Las Vegas firefighters, responded to the 2300 block of Willoughby Avenue, near Eastern and Washington Avenues around 10:28 a.m.

According to firefighters, heavy flames were coming from the rear of a one-story wood frame house. It took firefighters less than 15 minutes to bring the fire under control.

The fire gutted the back of the house, the interior, and heavy damage in the backyard. Damage was estimated at $75,000.

Fire investigators believe the fire started on the patio outside, the was cause undetermined. The fire then spread to the interior of the home.

Three adults and one child are displaced, the American Red Cross is assisting them.

There were no reported injuries.