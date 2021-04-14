Two transported to hospital following fire at Downtown home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two people suffered injuries in an early morning house fire north of downtown Las Vegas.

The fire started inside a home at 705 N. 17th ST, near Bruce and Bonanza, shortly after 2 a.m., according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue public information officer Tim Szymanski. Smoke was billowing from the home when the first firefighters arrived. Crews quickly knocked down the flames.

3AM UPDATE: Another occup’t complaining of smoke inhalation now being taken to UMC-Trauma for treatment, cause of fire under investigation, @RedCrossNevada needed for 3 displaced adults (2 at Hosp) #PIO1NEWS https://t.co/moTdIBGzxW — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) April 14, 2021

Two of three occupants were rushed to University Medical Center. One adult suffered burns in the fire, another complained of smoke inhalation. A third adult inside the home at the time of the fire was not hurt.

Investigators did not immediately identify the cause of the fire.