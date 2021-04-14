Two transported to hospital following fire at Downtown home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two people suffered injuries in an early morning house fire north of downtown Las Vegas.
The fire started inside a home at 705 N. 17th ST, near Bruce and Bonanza, shortly after 2 a.m., according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue public information officer Tim Szymanski. Smoke was billowing from the home when the first firefighters arrived. Crews quickly knocked down the flames.
Two of three occupants were rushed to University Medical Center. One adult suffered burns in the fire, another complained of smoke inhalation. A third adult inside the home at the time of the fire was not hurt.
Investigators did not immediately identify the cause of the fire.