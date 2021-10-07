Downtown freeway ramp closing Sunday night; side streets might be best option

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Starting Sunday night, work on a freeway ramp is going to mean a new way home for a lot of drivers who need to get from downtown Las Vegas to the west valley or the north valley.

When the ramp from Las Vegas Boulevard to westbound Interstate 515 (U.S. Highway 95) is shut down at 11 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, side streets might be the best option.

A map provided by the Nevada Department of Transportation suggests Bonanza Road as a possible route.

(Nevada Department of Transportation)

Drivers might be tempted to get on I-515 at Casino Center using a ramp that will reopen just a couple hours after the Las Vegas Boulevard ramp closes.

But that’s going to be a problem if you want to come out of the Spaghetti Bowl going west or north.

Drivers on the Casino Center onramp will find themselves guided to the flyover ramp that goes to southbound Interstate 15 — with no choice to go anywhere else.

“This traffic pattern is scheduled to remain in place through December,” according to an NDOT news release.

The ramp closure and lane restrictions are needed for crews to perform ramp and deck work during NDOT’s $40 million viaduct rehabilitation project. The project will extend the near-term service life of the 1.6-mile-long viaduct between I-15 and Eastern Avenue, portions of which were built nearly 60 years ago.

Motorists should use caution in work zones and take alternate routes if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. The schedule is subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

For additional information, please visit i515project.com or call the project hotline at (702) 426-7505. If you would like to receive project alerts, text 515PROJECT to 775-242-9168.