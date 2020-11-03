Downtown fireworks planned for New Year’s Eve at the Plaza

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fireworks might be canceled on the Las Vegas Strip, but the show will go on in downtown Las Vegas.

The Plaza Hotel & Casino plans to stage downtown’s only live fireworks show on New Year’s Eve.

With plans to offer viewing options on property, Plaza officials say the hotel will observe all COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

A portion of Main Street will be closed to vehicles to allow more space for people to watch the show, according to a Plaza news release. The hotel did something similar for its Fourth of July fireworks show.

“Hosting an amazing fireworks show that lights up the downtown sky on New Year’s Eve is a tradition for the Plaza,” said Jonathan Jossel, CEO of the Plaza Hotel & Casino. “We can’t wait to ring in the new year in classic Vegas style.”

The Plaza also plans to offer a special hotel package featuring the best fireworks viewing in Las Vegas with VIP access to the rooftop pool deck.

For more information and to book the hotel package starting Sunday, Nov. 1 with promo code: NYE2021 visit www.plazahotelcasino.com.