Downtown festival celebrates black-owned small businesses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The fourth annual Black Las Vegas Food Festival and Block Party kicking off in the valley on Friday, Oct. 15.

The celebration of black culture will include food, retail, and information vendors along with a chance to break the Guinness World record for the Cha-Cha slide.

The festival will take place in the Arts District in downtown Las Vegas at Casino Center and Colorado Avenue.

Last year, the festival had over 80 vendors at the event with 90% of those coming from small black-owned businesses.

More events will continue at the Artisan Hotel through Sunday, Oct. 17.

WHAT: Black Las Vegtas Food Festival

WHEN: Oct. 15-17 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

WHERE: 203 East Colorado Avenue, Las Vegas

For more information on the festival click HERE.