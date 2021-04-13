Downtown drive-thru job event for 100 positions at Circa

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Circa is looking to hire employees and will be having the first of two drive-thru hiring events in downtown Las Vegas.

The first event takes place Tuesday, April 13 and will be done in the Golden Gate Casino Valet area from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You do need to fill out an online application before the interview. You can do that through this link. Applicants need to be 21 and over for housekeeping, security, and porter jobs and 18 to apply for a guest room attendant job.

If you can’t make this event, there will be another one in two weeks on April 27.