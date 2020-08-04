Downtown Container Park launches ‘Local Lives Here’ tenant specials to support small businesses affected by COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (AUG 4, 2020)— Downtown Container Park, Downtown Las Vegas’ open-air shopping center and entertainment venue, launched “Local Lives Here” tenant specials to encourage the local Las Vegas community to support small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Downtown Container Park recognizes the importance of reinvesting in the local Vegas community, and as a collective of small businesses, is offering discounts and food and beverage specials to guests of the park.

“Las Vegas locals have always been important to the success of downtown,” says Downtown Container Park General Manager James Gonzales.

“As travel restrictions and this pandemic continue to change the way visitors experience Vegas, we feel it’s important to show gratitude to the community that continues to support our businesses,” added Gonzales.

Downtown Container Park’s “Local Lives Here” tenant specials provide the following offers:

Simply Pure Buy 1 fresh juice, get 50% off a second fresh juice

Buy 1 fresh juice, get 50% off a second fresh juice Sunny Pole Fitness 20% off any pole class/party and/or membership, $10 off any retail purchase of $60 or more

20% off any pole class/party and/or membership, $10 off any retail purchase of $60 or more LAYOP 10% off regular price items and 50% off clearance. Offer does not include stickers or buttons

10% off regular price items and 50% off clearance. Offer does not include stickers or buttons Third & Arrow 15% off your order

15% off your order Pizza Zazza $7.99 10-inch Cheese Pizza

$7.99 10-inch Cheese Pizza Tour Support CBD Free daily dose of CBD with any purchase, 20% off entire purchase

Free daily dose of CBD with any purchase, 20% off entire purchase Cheffinis Free soft drink with any signature hot dog and 10% off any side

Free soft drink with any signature hot dog and 10% off any side Lovo Cigars Buy 2 cigars get one cigar for $2

Buy 2 cigars get one cigar for $2 Las Vegas Kettle Corn Buy 1 bag of any medium flavor corn and get a small bag of corn free

Buy 1 bag of any medium flavor corn and get a small bag of corn free Downtown Terrace Happy Hour Monday through Friday, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Happy Hour Monday through Friday, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Pinches Tacos Happy Hour Monday through Friday, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, $5 Margaritas and beer and $2.50 tacos

Happy Hour Monday through Friday, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, $5 Margaritas and beer and $2.50 tacos Sassy Boutique 10% off your order

10% off your order Bin 702 Happy Hour daily from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Downtown Container Park is open Monday throught Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Guests are required to wear face coverings upon entry and encouraged to follow social distancing protocols.