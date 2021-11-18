Downtown Container Park hosts Small Business Saturday celebration

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Shop small, shop local, that’s the message at this year’s Small Business Saturday at Downtown Las Vegas’ open-air shopping center.

Downtown Container Park hosts a small business-focused holiday event featuring live music and tenant specials on Saturday, Nov. 27th beginning at 10 a.m.

“This year has been an exciting one for the park,” says Container Park General Manager James Gonzales. “We’ve welcomed over 10 new small businesses to our community and been able to bring back some of our favorite events, Small Business Saturday among them.”

Throughout the day, shoppers can find yummy eats, unique gifts, and stocking stuffers all while supporting local Las Vegas businesses and the Downtown Las Vegas community.

The event is highlighting the many retail, restaurants, and creative businesses that call Container Park home.

“This year especially is a testament to the resiliency of our tenants and fellow business owners as well as a great way to give back to our community who continue to support us every other day of the year,” Gonzales added