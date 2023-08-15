LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In honor of the victims and tragedy of the Maui fires, Downtown Container Park will be hosting a community fundraising event this weekend.

In partnership with the AAPI Chamber and Maholo-Halo Las Vegas, Downtown Container Park will be hosting “9th Island Love For Lahaina,” a fundraising event and benefit featuring Hawaiian artists, vendors, and entertainers.

The event will be held on Sunday, Aug. 20 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Community members of Las Vegas are invited to “an evening of aloha” with local vendors such as Vintaged LV and Les Kekahuna, over a dozen live entertainers, Hawaiian food trucks, and more.

“Las Vegas is home to a large Hawaiian population and we take our designation as the ‘9th Island’ seriously,” Container Park General Manager James Gonzales said. “The Hawaiian community here has always been a big part of Container Park’s success so hosting this event and helping any way we can is very important to us.”

Partial proceeds from sales during the event will benefit various organizations providing services to those affected by the tragedy, such as the Maui Fire Relief Fund, Salvation Army, and Maui Food Bank.

Embracing the island spirit, the stage will host an array of entertainers starting at 3 p.m., including appearances by Bounce & Lady Reiko, Desiree & LeeHuh, BTR Kids Breakin’, Melody Rosa, Inafa’Maulek, Creed Chameleon, Hypnotiques, Mahi, Kennedy King, and Sugatone.

Entry to this event is free for all ages. There will also be clothing drop-off and additional donation opportunities.