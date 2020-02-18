Downtown Container Park celebrates Mardi Gras with park-wide ‘Fat Tuesday’ theme

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Downtown Container Park is in a Mardi Gras state of mind.

Beginning Friday, Feb. 21 and continuing through Tuesday, Feb. 25, merrymakers can indulge in small business deals, food and drink specials from the Downtown Las Vegas open-air shopping center & entertainment venue all week long in celebration of Mardi Gras.

Grab your friends and join us for 5 days of Mardi Gras specials at #ContainerPark! 🎭🎉 pic.twitter.com/XetgI9IyeH — Container Park (@DTContainerPark) February 18, 2020

Revelers can expect a range of discounts and specials from various tenants including Downtown Terrace, Oak & Ivy, Big Ern’s BBQ, Pizza Zazza, Athena’s Jewelry, plus Louisiana-style Jambalaya from Simply Pure and much more.

Mardi Gras music lovers can expect melodies from Jaron Brown and various local entertainers all weekend long.

For more information regarding Downtown Container Park’s Mardi Gras event, please visit www.downtowncontainerpark.com.