10 new businesses to open at Downtown Container Park

LAS VEGAS, NV JANUARY 14, 2017-The Downtown Container Park at 707 Fremont St. in downtown Las Vegas, Nev., Saturday, January 14, 2017. (Jason Ogulnik/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Ten new small businesses will join downtown Las Vegas’ open-air shopping center and entertainment venue.

The Downtown Container Park will be adding an array of new tenants, including new dining options and boutiques, during August and September.

“Creating a space for small businesses to thrive has always been our goal,” said Container Park General Manager James Gonzales. “After the last year, we’re beyond thrilled to house so many incredible new tenants that offer a wide variety of services – it shows that our city is both resilient and invested in our comeback.”

Downtown Container Park’s new small business offerings include the following:

House of 1000 Pins : Owned by two Las Vegas artists specializing in pop culture enamel pins and custom designs

: Owned by two Las Vegas artists specializing in pop culture enamel pins and custom designs Shades Deluxe : A sunglass boutique that gives back. Proceeds from every purchase benefit various non-profits and mission-based organizations

: A sunglass boutique that gives back. Proceeds from every purchase benefit various non-profits and mission-based organizations Segway Las Vegas : Segway Las Vegas is a 5-star tour company providing guided tours of Historical Downtown Las Vegas

: Segway Las Vegas is a 5-star tour company providing guided tours of Historical Downtown Las Vegas Get Married Vegas : And eclectic chapel and elopement company offering various wedding packages around Downtown Las Vegas

: And eclectic chapel and elopement company offering various wedding packages around Downtown Las Vegas Mob Pie : Pizzeria specializing in stone baked pizza with homemade sauces and a variety of topping combinations

: Pizzeria specializing in stone baked pizza with homemade sauces and a variety of topping combinations The Olive Branch : Boutique olive oil bar featuring over 20 flavors of Balsamic Vinegars and Olive Oils

: Boutique olive oil bar featuring over 20 flavors of Balsamic Vinegars and Olive Oils Sinsational : Offering individual to large charcuterie boards, caviar, specialized desserts and more

: Offering individual to large charcuterie boards, caviar, specialized desserts and more Ticket Kite : Shop the hottest shows and experiences on the Las Vegas strip at one convenient location

: Shop the hottest shows and experiences on the Las Vegas strip at one convenient location Origin Event Planning : Producing meetings and events all over Las Vegas and around the Globe

: Producing meetings and events all over Las Vegas and around the Globe RAD Studio : A boutique design firm dedicated to providing a full range of architectural services

: A boutique design firm dedicated to providing a full range of architectural services Elite Tax: Providing Personal and Business Tax Services for the past 20 years

The Downtown Container Park is currently operating under statewide guidelines, which means guests are required to wear face coverings when indoors. It is open Monday through Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.