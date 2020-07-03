Downtown Arts District to host virtual First Friday; local photographer making masks to adapt to new normal

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Friday, the ‘Arts District’ in downtown Las Vegas will have its virtual First Friday event. At the same time, small businesses are adapting to the changing times. Local photographer Glenn Adams changed his business inside the Arts Factory to stay afloat.

He sold his photography equipment and is now making custom face masks.

“It’s the funniest thing in the world because I hated sewing machines,” said Glenn Adams, Founder, Studio 110 LV. “My mom tried to teach me how to sew back in the day. I could never pick it up. Here I am today, keeping my business open using sewing machines.”

To help the businesses in the Arts District, the First Friday Foundation is hosting a virtual tour that will be very reminiscent of Mr. Rogers meets the neighborhood.

They’ll go live inside local shops, art galleries, allowing people at home to see what’s happening in the Arts District. Right now, organizers with the long-standing event are looking forward to when they can finally come back together again.

The last First Friday was in March before the pandemic caused everything to shut down.