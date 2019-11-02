“Downtown Access Project” announced by NDOT

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The seemingly never-ending list of construction projects around town just got longer.

We’ve endured “Project Neon,” which took over the Spaghetti Bowl for a couple of years. Drivers have survived various phases of the “Centennial Bowl Project,” which broke ground in January. Crews are closing sections of the 215 in the northwest to put new freeway flyover ramps in.

And next up — the “Downtown Access Project.” That’s part of the “I-515 Alternative Development Study,” that will run along the 95 from I-15 to Charleston.

Christopher Brown takes his tow truck driving talents across Las Vegas, but every time he heads out to help someone the stretch of the US 95 between Charleston and the I-15 gives him a huge headache

“This area, come three o’clock, it’s the worst,” Brown said.

Adrienne Packer of the Nevada Department of Transportation says her team hopes to change that, with what will be the “Downtown Access Project.”

The plan is to rebuild the bridge, widen the road and improve highway ramps in the coming years.

“Downtown is hugely popular as you know, so we want to make it easier for people to access,” Packer said.

In the meantime, they’re focusing on short term fixes to make this stretch of road more bearable. They’re changes Brown says he’s excited to see, as he waits for what he hopes will be a safer, smoother commute.

“It’s an inconvenience for us because we can’t get to places fast,” Brown said. “Now it’s like out of control, out of control.”

The “Downtown Access Project” study is still in its early stages, so right now, those big changes are just ideas, but the short-term fixes are set to start next year.