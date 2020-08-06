Douglas County sheriff invites Black Lives Matter views for peaceful protest

MINDEN — A Nevada sheriff widely criticized for mishandling a conflict over the Black Lives Matter movement is encouraging all sides to peacefully express their views at a demonstration planned Saturday outside his office.

Douglas County Sheriff Dan Coverley came under fire last week after he recommended the county library not bother calling 911 for help anymore after it considered supporting the movement.

Coverley later rescinded the threat.

County officials have mapped out free-speech zones at the law enforcement center in Minden where protests are planned Saturday.

Coverley says his office has “openly encouraged every group to exercise their rights in a peaceful manner without reservation.”