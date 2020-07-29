Douglas County sheriff: Don’t call 911 after library supports Black Lives Matter

RENO — A Nevada sheriff has posted a letter on his office’s website telling his county’s library to not bother calling 911 for help anymore after the library considered supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Reno-Gazette Journal reports Douglas County Sheriff Dan Coverley posted the letter after the Douglas County Public Library considered publishing a statement in support of diversity and inclusion.

The sheriff has since said his office is “under attack” because of the statement. The library describes the incident as an “unfortunate” misunderstanding. The sheriff’s department website has posted a joint statement regarding what was said.

National media including the Washington Post and thehill.com covered the story.

A public meeting to consider the statement was later canceled.

Library Director Amy Dodson said the diversity statement was meant to reinforce that the library welcomes individuals of all backgrounds.