Douglas County man ordered held without bail after racial confrontation

MINDEN — A 59-year-old Douglas County man has pleaded no contest to charges of racially motivated assault with a deadly weapon and abuse of an elderly person after a series of incidents in his Indian Hills neighborhood.

Thomas Morris is accused of shouting racial epithets while pointing a gun with a laser sight at his Hispanic neighbors on Sept. 11.

The Record-Courier reports District Judge Tod Young ordered Morris held without bail until his Dec. 9 sentencing after he entered the plea Tuesday as part of a plea-bargain agreement.

Morris will have to forfeit 18 firearms as part of the plea deal.