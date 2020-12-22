Douglas County deputy shot during late-night traffic stop

GARDNERVILLE — Authorities say a northern Nevada sheriff’s deputy was critically wounded and two people were arrested after an exchange of gunfire during a traffic stop overnight in Gardnerville.

Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong said Monday the Douglas County sheriff’s deputy underwent surgery at Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno following the shooting about 11:15 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities said deputies were trying to apprehend Nicholas Berreman, who was a passenger in a vehicle stopped late Sunday night. Berreman is a fugitive wanted on a California parole violation.

“Almost immediately, when deputies attempted to arrest Berremen he shot Sgt. John Lenz three times, striking him in the chest and face. Both shots to his chest were stopped by his body armor and one shot was to the left side of his face in his cheek,” according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials did not release the condition of Sgt. Lenz.

Berremen was booked into the Carson City Sheriff’s Office Jail for battery with deadly weapon, possession of firearm by prohibited person, possession of a firearm by an intoxicated person, discharge of a firearm in public, and fugitive from justice. Horse-Berreman was booked into the Carson City Sheriff’s Office for Harboring/Aiding a Felony Offender.

Berremen was shot in his right hand. He was treated and then jailed in Carson City along with the driver of the car, Kaela Mae Horse-Berremana, who was arrested with him, Furlong said.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office and Nevada Division of Investigation are conducting an investigation per an agreement between Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Carson City Sheriff’s Office and the Nevada Division of Investigation, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.