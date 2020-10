LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A portion of State Route 372 is closed in Pahrump, and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

According to the Nye County Sheriff’s office, SR 372 is closed at Family Dollar because of two accidents. Deputies are also in the area investigating a robbery.

Nye County Sheriff says deputies had a short foot pursuit of the suspects before taking one into custody.

At this time, if the two incidents are related. Deputies are still investigating.

This is a developing story.