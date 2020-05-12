DOT takes action regarding ticket refunds from airlines following numerous complaints

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Following a high volumn of consumer complaints, the Department of Transportation announced its issued a second Enforcement Notice to airlines regarding the handling of airline tickets when it comes to refunds.

“The Department has received an unprecedented volume of complaints from passengers and is examining this issue closely to ensure that airlines’ policies and practices conform to DOT’s refund rules,” said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao. “The Department is asking all airlines to revisit their customer service policies and ensure they are as flexible and considerate as possible to the needs of passengers who face financial hardship during this time.”

According to the DOT, the department normally receives 1,500 complaints a month but during the months of March and April, the department received more than 25,000 complaints, primarily related to refunds for tickets never used due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The notice states:

“As explained in the Department’s Enforcement Notice issued on April 3, 2020, airlines have an obligation to provide a refund to a ticketed passenger when the carrier cancels or significantly changes the passenger’s flight, and the passenger chooses not to accept an alternative offered by the carrier.” DOT Enforcement Notice

The notice also discusses what the policy is if a traveler with a non-refundable ticket cancels their reservation. Although the traveler is not entitled to a refund, it states that some airlines are offering points or credits toward future travel.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao today announced two additional steps by the Department regarding airline service obligations and consumer protections in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency and to assist the Nation’s economic recovery.

To promote the important continued operation by carriers throughout the economic recovery, the DOT will allow covered carriers to reduce the number of communities it must serve as a part of its total service obligation as long as the community continues to receive service from at least one carrier. Some carriers have already been granted exceptions.

More than 3.000 airports have received emergency economic assistance totaling $10 million that is helping fund operations and replace lost revenue due to the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business.