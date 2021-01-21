Do’s and don’ts: What you should watch out for when recycling

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — How good are you about recycling?

Turns out plenty of us are not the best at it, and if you truly are not paying attention, some of the items you put into your recycle bin could lead to a fire.

Republic Services tells 8 News Now, just last year in North America, there were 315 fires at recycling centers directly related to lithium-ion batteries. They are very common in rechargeable electronics.

Too many lithium-ion batteries are going into either recycling bins or trash bags, where they are easily damaged by sorting equipment when they make it to recycling facilities and start to burn.

With electronics, specifically, it is very important we dispose of them properly. Rechargeable electronics should never be placed in a recycling bin.

There are a number of resources to find out what you can and cannot do with all sorts of electronics including call2recycle.org and earth911.com.

Republic Services has mail back options as well, where you can send your electronics back to have them properly recycled. Go to republicservices.com to find out more about that.

“I’m blown away every time I visit the recycling center, we see old Xboxes and PlayStations, things like that,” said Jeremy Walters — Republic Services Sustainability Ambassador. “Keeping things out of the waste stream is always going to be the most sustainable, maybe you have outgrown them, but consider donating them.”

Walters says many times people confuse the idea of re-use with recycling.

Republic Services does not have the capacity to take these things curbside.

Workers do not have the ability to take items out to secondhand stores and donate them. They need you to do that properly at home, and for you to take them to the appropriate places so they can find a second home.