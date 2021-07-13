Do’s and Don’ts: Tips for the perfect job resume

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Currently, lots of employers are looking to hire workers in the Las Vegas valley and if you’re a prospective employee you may want to give your resume a review.

Good Day Las Vegas is giving tips this week on how to get back to work. Nina Griffin from One-Stop Career Center gave some great advice on how to polish up a resume and make it stand out from the rest of the pile.

Griffin said if you need help, it’s available and free at at any of the 11 locations of One-Stop Career Center. She said you can get help with formatting a resume, targeting it for a specific employer, and even receive tips on interviewing for a job.

You can get more information about One-Stop at this link.