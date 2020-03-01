Doral Academy Red Rock Elementary to reopen Monday following reports of gastrointestinal illnesses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Doral Academy Red Rock Elementary will reopen on Monday following reports of gastrointestinal illnesses last week. The campus was closed Friday for deep cleaning and disinfecting as the Southern Nevada Health District investigated a cluster of gastrointestinal illnesses affecting students.

The complaints of the illness, according to SNHD, were not limited to one grade.

In a Facebook post, the school said deep cleaning continued throughout Friday and the weekend. They said the “school will be ready for occupancy on Monday, March 2, 2020 for classes and activities to resume as regularly scheduled. We will continue to keep you updated as necessary. Thank you for your continued support!”

Doral Academy says that in addition to the deep cleaning, they will be providing hand sanitizer before lunchtime, reminding students to wash their hands frequently at school and purchasing hand sanitizer for common areas on campus.

The Southern Nevada Health District recommend that children not attend school until they have been symptom-free without medication for 72 hours.