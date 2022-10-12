LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local cancer support group and dispensary are raising money to fight against breast cancer and it’s called Doobies for Boobies.

According to the American Cancer Society, 42% of patients often use cannabis to help manage their pain.

Angels of Las Vegas is a non-profit organization that helps children and adults affected by any type of cancer. The group helps those battling cancer with financial support, wig donations, and health and nutritional programs.

The Sanctuary dispensary is selling a limited edition brand of cannabis called Pink Ribbon. A portion of those sales will go to Angels of Las Vegas.

There will also be a fundraiser for Angels of Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 15, when it holds a warrior run/walk event. You can get more information at this link.