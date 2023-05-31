LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After 7 years in Downtown Las Vegas, the loved Donut Bar has officially closed its doors.

Located on the corner of East Carson Avenue and 6th Street, the Donut shop has been part of the Las Vegas community for almost a decade.

In an Instagram post, the Donut Shop announced its closure and thanked its customers by saying:

“As of today, our journey has come to an end here at Donut Bar Las Vegas. We have had a wonderful seven years with you all! We appreciate you starting your mornings with us. We will keep you all posted on what’s next in the future. Thank you to all our supporters, staff, family & friends!”

The business also announced that Carls Donuts will be taking over the Downtown Las Vegas location.