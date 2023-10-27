LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are thousands of pumpkins around the Las Vegas valley being used as jack-o’-lanterns but once Halloween is over, they could become food from some local livestock.

Starting Friday, Oct. 27, Las Vegas Livestock will provide collection bins for the pumpkins in the north and south parts of the valley. The jack-o’-lanterns will be fed to pigs, chickens, and other livestock that is being raised near Apex, north of Las Vegas.

There are some requirements. The collection bins are for edible pumpkins and jack-o’-lanterns, not trash or wax.

Drop-off locations are as follows: