Walker Richardson is accused of sexually assaulting a student while working at an elementary school in downtown Las Vegas. (LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An elementary school student told police the first time her teacher touched her was the first day of school in August, and it was still happening every day she went to school, according to an arrest report.

Richardson Walker, 52, is accused of sexually assaulting and kidnapping the child. He was arrested Sunday.

Las Vegas Metro police learned of the alleged crime on Oct. 26, when the child’s mother reported it after noticing her daughter was acting unusual. The report said the child told her mother that Walker would take her out of special classes, such as art class, to take her to the bathroom, even though she didn’t need any help, and that’s where the incidents allegedly occurred.

“He started touching me, and then he keeps touching me and touching every single time,” the girl told police in the report.

When police asked the child if she walked into the restroom, she said, “no he pulled me inside the restroom,” the report said.

Police charged Walker with first-degree kidnapping of a minor in addition to two counts of sexual assault of a child under 14.

The girl was interviewed at the Southern Nevada Children’s Advocacy Center and also underwent an examination for the collection of any biological evidence.

Although the name of the school, located near downtown Las Vegas, wasn’t released, the report said police requested video surveillance from the Clark County School District and reviewed footage that covered a three-week period in October.

Police did not observe Walker pulling any children into a bathroom but did see him hugging multiple children and holding hands with children, according to the report.

During Walker’s interview with police, he denied grabbing any children or taking them into the bathroom. He said he would voluntarily provide his DNA and participate in a polygraph to clear his name, but later refused to do that, the report said. Police did take swabs from Walker’s hands and fingers.

The child told police she was aware of another child Walker had removed from a class to take to the bathroom and that child told her that she had also been touched by Walker, the report said.

Las Vegas Metro police are looking for more victims of Richardson and are urging anyone who may have been a victim or who has more information to contact the LVMPD Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.