Don’t Miss It: Local startup hosts pop-up shopping experience April 15, offering luxury shoes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas-based online shoe brand Ross & Snow is holding an exclusive pop-up shopping experience at The Space from noon until 8 p.m. on April 15. This is the first time shoppers can check out the normally online company’s products in person.

Founded in 2017 by husband and wife duo Meghan and Fred Mossler, Ross & Snow sells luxury shoes crafted in Italy for both men and women.

Predominantly selling fall and winter footwear, Ross & Snow is clearing out their seasonal stock with this sale, according to Fred.

“We thought, ‘What a great way to expose the Las Vegas community to Ross & Snow than by bringing some of our best here to The Space,” he said.

A variety of boots, moccasins, slippers and other shoes of various fabrics and styles are on display at the space, along with other items, like handbags and scarves. It is a one-day-only sale, offering up to 90% off retail pricing.

“These are the finest Italian footwear products that you can buy,” Mossler said. “By coming down and supporting us, you are supporting an upstart business and an upstart industry in a town that stands for luxury.”

In addition, Ross & Snow recommends making a donation of $5 or more to the Goodie Two Shoes Foundation with purchase. The foundation provides at-risk youth with shoes, socks and other clothing essentials in the Las Vegas valley.

The Space is at 3460 Cavaretta Court, north of the intersection of Harmon and Polaris avenues. More information on Ross & Snow can be found at its website here, zappos.com or nordstrom.com.