‘Don’t go to the Legacy game. I’m shooting that mf up.’ Teen says he was talking about dice when he made the Facebook post

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former Clark County School District student said he meant something else when he said, “Don’t go to the legacy game. I’m shooting that mf up,” according to an arrest report released Thursday. Ranjoseph Wallace, 18, was arrested last month after authorities learned he was making threats on social media.

On Aug. 23, a teacher at Legacy High School alerted Clark County School District Police to the threatening Facebook post made by RJ Wallace, which is the teen’s name on Facebook. The teacher told CCSD Police a former student sent him the screenshot.

During their investigation, CCSD Police were able to identify Wallace through his Facebook page clearly. They saw videos of him smoking marijuana, flashing gang signs as well as photos of him attending Cimmaron-Memorial High School with other students.

CCSD Police made contact with detectives and officers that work a joint jurisdiction task force and advised them of their investigation surrounding threats Wallace made against Legacy High School.

The joint task force made up of Metro Police, and North Las Vegas Police officers set up surveillance outside the teen’s home. When Wallace left his house, he was pulled over and held until CCSDPD arrived.

When CCSDPD arrived, they interviewed Wallace. Wallace admitted that he made the post, but he said it was in regards to shooting or playing dice. But, detectives didn’t believe his excuse because they found that he deleted the post after a few people called him out and warned him about the threat he made on Facebook.

When officers searched his home, they found a Staghorn Magnum .50 caliber BPI Connecticut Valley Arms rifle with a silver scope attached to it. The gun and its serial number was photographed and booked into evidence.

Wallace was placed under arrest that day. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on the following charges:

Making threats of terrorism by electronic communication

Knowingly making a threat to convey an act of terrorism with the intent to intimidate and alarm students of Legacy High School as well as people seeing his post from many different locations around the country causing panic.