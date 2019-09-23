Don’t Forget, it’s Nevada Voter Registration Week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sept. 23 marks the beginning of Voter Registration Week in Nevada. If you haven’t yet, now’s the time to make sure you’ll have a voice in the next election cycle.

There are several ways to register, with the most convenient being online. Eligible voters who choose to do it via the online voter registration portal can update their information there in the future, including change of address, change in voter status and party affiliation.

Additional locations to register at are as follows:

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles offices

County Clerk

Registrar of Voters’ office

Various social service agencies

College campuses

If you are ineligible for online registration or choose to do it using a mail-in voter registration form, the following steps are required:

Answer the eligibility questions on mail-in form

Enter personal information in spaces provided and select ‘Generate Voter Registration Form’

Print the form and sign it

Mail or deliver form in person to the county clerk or registrar of voters in your county

Military and overseas voters can visit the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Procedures for Absent Voting page. There you will find information on how to register, request and receive ballots and voting and returning ballots.

U.S. citizens who are 17-years-old may preregister to vote through the online portal and other methods, as well. Pre-registered voters will automatically be registered to vote on their 18th birthday unless preregistration is canceled.

For more information, please visit the Nevada Secretary of State’s register to vote page.