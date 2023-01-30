LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Over the 118 years Las Vegas has been around there have been dozens of times the desert has been blanketed in snow.
Below is a quick look at some of the times enough snow fell in the valley to pile up and make for some beautiful winter memories in the desert. Many of these photographs are from the extensive digital collection at UNLV (University of Nevada Las Vegas). Click the photograph for a larger image that will open in a new tab.
Be sure to check out these photos and videos of the snowfall in and around the valley on January 30, 2023.