LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Over the 118 years Las Vegas has been around there have been dozens of times the desert has been blanketed in snow.

Below is a quick look at some of the times enough snow fell in the valley to pile up and make for some beautiful winter memories in the desert. Many of these photographs are from the extensive digital collection at UNLV (University of Nevada Las Vegas). Click the photograph for a larger image that will open in a new tab.

4th Street and Fremont in Las Vegas, Nev. in 1921 (UNLV Digital Collection) (UNLV Digital Collection) Fremont Street covered in snow. Early 1900s (UNLV Digital Collection) Las Vegas courthouse covered in snow in the early 1900s. (UNLV Digital Collection) Las Vegas hospital in the snow, possibly taken after the snowfall of January 1937. (UNLV Digital Collection) Men shovel the snow in Las Vegas, Nev. 1930s (UNLV Digital Collection) Snow on Fremont Street in Las Vegas, Nev. The Overland Hotel at the corner of Fremont and Main Streets is on the right. 1930s (UNLV Digital Collection) Snow to the waterline at Lake Mead on January 12, 1949. (UNLV Digital Collection) Snow covers Centennial area in northwest Las Vegas. Courtesy: Kim Laubach Snow on the Las Vegas Strip on Dec. 17, 2008.

Be sure to check out these photos and videos of the snowfall in and around the valley on January 30, 2023.