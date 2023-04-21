LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you recycle, have you found yourself wondering whether some items can go in the blue container? Items like clothing, plastic bags, and food waste end up being sent to Republic Services Recycling Center and it can contaminate other recyclables and end up slowing down the process.

According to Republic Services, in 2022, 69% of the recyclables were cardboard followed by glass (11%) and paper (10%), the rest is plastics, aluminum, and other metals. Around 2 million pounds are recycled daily.

Recycled trash as Las Vegas’ Republic Services. (KLAS)

Here’s a link to an easy guide on what is and isn’t recyclable. It’s also important that the items to be recycled are empty, clean, and dry.

If interested, the recycling center does offer tours. You can find more information at this link.

On Saturday, April 22, there is a recycling event at UNLV’s Thomas and Mack where you can drop off electronic waste, paint, and paper files. It’s from 9 a.m. until noon.