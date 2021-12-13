DonorsChoose Grant Program funds nearly 11,000 projects of Nevada educators

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Education announced the completion of the DonorsChoose Grant Program, which funded up to $800 of the projects of 10,993 Nevada educators, thanks to the state’s $8 million investment.

Governor Steve Sisolak, Superintendent Jhone Ebert, DonorsChoose CEO Charles Best, and several state legislators gathered to recognize the impact of the program on Monday at J. Harold Brinley Middle School.

“Today is a joyous occasion, as we celebrate Nevada’s innovative leadership in providing our educators with needed resources… In just ten short weeks, we were able to distribute 8 million dollars in funding to 10,993 of our educators, based on their individual needs and classroom priorities. Thank you to Governor Sisolak, the Nevada Legislature, and DonorsChoose for bringing this first-of-its-kind program to life in a meaningful way across our State.” Jhone Ebert, State Superintendent of Public Instruction

During the event, J. Harold Brinley Middle School Principal Andrea Womack introduced two educators, Ms. Davis and Ms. Torrey, for a live unboxing of their project resources. The educators helped students with disabilities access hands-on education opportunities and helped reinvigorate campus culture and activities, respectively.

(Credit: Allegra Demerjian)

Additional projects funded through the Grant Program can be found at the Nevada Department of Education Impact Page.