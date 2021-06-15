Donors Needed: Southern Nevada experiencing blood shortage

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Southern Nevada is experiencing a blood shortage, and the American Red Cross needs your help. One of the main causes is the pandemic strain.

The organization says the low amount of blood is severe, and they are trying to be proactive to avoid running out. Blood cannot be stockpiled, so the need is constant.

The Red Cross has seen a significant increase since 2019, with around a 10% climb in blood transfusions. This includes emergency room patients, organ patients and surgeries, among other causes.

They tell us the pandemic has also increased demand.

During the month of June, they’re reminding the community that donating blood once you recover from COVID-19 is also important. A single blood donation can save up to three lives.

“The American Red Cross has delivered about 75,000 blood products in the last three months, which has been unexpected for us,” said Cynthia De La Torre, spokesperson for the American Red Cross Utah/Nevada. “We are depending on those eligible blood donors to make a meaningful impact.”

There are several opportunities to donate blood, starting today through June 30. Click here to find one near you.

To be eligible to donate, you have to be healthy, 110 pounds or heavier and 17 years of age or older.

It’s a quick and simple process that can save someone’s life.