Donors give back to community during Vitalant blood, plasma drive

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’ve recovered from COVID-19, your plasma could be used to treat those fighting the disease right now.

Vitalant hosted a blood and plasma drive Sunday to replenish the blood supply and help those hospitalized with COVID-19.

“I know the need and it’s very important. Someone needs to do it, and I wanted to do it,” said Arie Gur, a blood drive donor.

This isn’t Gur’s first time giving blood. Having served in the military, he says he gives at least three times a year.

There’s a decline in donations due to a lack of blood drives hosted by colleges and high schools. In order to save lives of those injured in car crashes, cancer patients, or mother’s giving birth, Vitalant needs donors like him.

More than 150 donors made their way to the JW Marriott Resort for the blood drive on Sunday. Donors that have recovered from COVID-19 and are symptom-free for 28 days are saving even more lives with the donation of their convalescent plasma.

Plasma is the yellow liquid part of the blood that contains antibodies. These antibodies from the plasma can help those fighting the virus.

The FDA has issued an emergency use of authorization for convalescent plasma to be used in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, and is being investigated as a treatment.

“This is the way to pay it forward and give back to people in our community,” Jeannine McCoy with Vitalant said.

“It does not hurt. It doesn’t have any affect on your life. But it has a lot of affect on another’s life. So you should do it, if you can,” Gur added.

If you’d like to give blood or see if you qualify to donate convalescent plasma, you can contact Vitalant or visit their website to make an appointment.