LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — He’s a singer, actor, host, and Las Vegas legend. Donny Osmond is currently performing his sell-out show at Harrah’s and he was recently on “The Masked Singer” dressed as a peacock.

He’s done just about everything entertainment-wise including hosting multiple shows, a variety show, and even a game show,

“What have I not done? Probably nothing,” Osmond said.

And he doesn’t plan to slow down anytime soon.

“I don’t want to retire. It sounds boring to me.”

He’s sold more than a million albums worldwide and earned 33 gold records.

“I’m working on the 66th album right now which I think will blow you away,” Osmond said. “And the concept that I’m working on right now, no one has ever done.”

Not only is he working on a new album, but he’s also attempting to set a record.

“That’s my goal is to hold the record of the most amount of studio albums.”

But it’s not all about the music, for him show business means evolution.

“You’ve got to keep your mind open to a lot of things. I didn’t know “The Masked Singer” was out there. I didn’t know “Dancing with the Stars,” let alone winning it, was going to be there.”

“That’s the cool thing about show business. You never know what’s going to happen and particularly nowadays versus back in the old days when I started. You have to be ready to turn on a dime,” he said.

Osmond may even consider doing another autobiography.

“I think it’s inevitable,” he said. “I don’t know yet because the story hasn’t been finished yet. I’m still creating it.”