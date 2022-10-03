LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — He’s a singer, actor, host, dancer, and part of our city’s past and present.

Donny Osmond is a legend in showbusiness and just announced his extended residency at Harrah’s Las Vegas Hotel and Casino.

8 News Now’s Heather Mills had a chance to sit down with him and pull back the curtain on his show.

Osmond, who has graced the stage since he was five years old, was already a Las Vegas fixture by the time he was seven.

“I have waited all my life, Heather, to do a show like this because it’s all-inclusive,” Osmond said. “Everything I’ve done, and somehow we squeeze it into a 90-minute show. That’s six decades of show business. I keep pinching myself to the fact that this is my show, and I am on the Strip, and we’ve gotten awards for it, and it’s just a dream come true.”

Osmond said the show is an anthology of his life so far, including about 15 minutes where the audience gets to request songs.

“How does that go?” Heather Mills asked. “With 65 albums, I can’t remember what I had for breakfast.”

“It’s a technical nightmare,” Osmond said. “It works 99 percent of the time.”

The show is open for all ages, and Osmond said he relishes the fact that he has fans from every stage in his ever-evolving career.

“A lot of youngsters come here, and they know me as Captain Shang from the Disney movie ‘Mulan,’” he said. “It was like, this is a whole new generation of followers.”

From Osmond-mania to Donny and Marie, to this show, the longevity of his career is certainly not lost on him, and he said he’s loving this time in his life.

“I am very fortunate, very lucky that I can continue on. It’s such a fun show, I enjoy getting on stage every night.”

You can watch the first of five exclusive interviews 8 News Now will feature with Osmond every day this week in the video player above.