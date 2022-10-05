LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now’s Donny Osmond Week continues as the Las Vegas entertainment staple discussed his family and the love of his life with Heather Mills.

Osmond has been a part of Las Vegas for so long, he almost feels like family to many of us. His real family, he told 8 News Now, is what keeps him grounded.

“You’re part of the fabric of this community and this community has been through a lot. What does it mean to you?” Heather Mills asked him.

“Well, I have seen this town, kind of like my career, the ups and downs and in-betweens. I’ve seen this town when it was considered a ghost town for entertainers,” he said.

That certainly hasn’t been the case in 2022, when Las Vegas continues to be the entertainment capital of the world.

“What’s beautiful about Vegas right now is that it’s better than ever before,” he said. “When you ask me about the importance of Las Vegas, it really is the crème de la crème in showbusiness.”

Osmond is an entertainer extraordinaire who has done it all while now raking in the accolades for his solo show and extended residency at Harrah’s Las Vegas Hotel and Casino. While he continues to be a showbusiness icon, he said his family keeps him rooted.

“My wife and I love being Nevadans right now,” Osmond said. “And when I go home, I take out the garbage, mow the lawn, and stuff like that.”

Osmond also spoke of his wife of 44 years, recalling the moment he said he knew she was the one.

“I was dating a girl by the name of Tammy, and Jay was dating my wife Debbie. We went to an Elton John concert. When Elton sat down… he was singing ‘Your Song,'” he said. “I remember looking over at my brother’s date, thinking I’m going to marry that girl someday, and about two weeks after that double date, we switched.”

Osmond said it’s all about balance, because to him, his family still comes first.

“We just had our 13th grandbaby. So, life is great and I don’t want to lose that.”

You can watch the third of five exclusive interviews 8 News Now will feature with Osmond every day this week in the video player above.