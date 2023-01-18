LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Following his months-long holiday break, Donny Osmond is set to return to his Las Vegas residency at Harrah’s Las Vegas Showroom.

The singer, actor, host and Las Vegas legend has over 65 albums to cover in a 90-minute performance filled with his greatest hits, such as “Puppy Love,” “Soldier of Love,” and “Who.”

Throughout the show, Osmond will reminisce on his career with audience members, including a section called the “Auto-rap-ography,” a rap song accompanied by photos and videos of his lengthy career.

The residency will kick off once again on Tuesday, Jan. 24, with performances being held nightly from Tuesday to Saturday at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $79 and can be found on the Ticketmaster website.