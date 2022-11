LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Singer Donny Osmond has canceled his show at Harrah’s in Las Vegas for two days because of illness.

In a Tweet from Osmond’s team, they wrote, “We regret to inform you that today (Wed.) and tomorrow’s shows at Harrah’s Las Vegas on November 16th and November 17th are canceled due to Donny experiencing flu-like symptoms.”

The Tweet went on to say that refunds are available at the point of purchase and that he apologizes for any inconvenience.