Donny Osmond announces new residency show at Harrah’s Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Music icon, Donny Osmond, announced his return to Las Vegas and his first-ever solo multi-year residency at Harrah’s. Osmond posted the news on Twitter that his shows will being in Aug. 2021.

I am thrilled to announce my return to Las Vegas in August 2021 with my first-ever solo residency… exclusively @HarrahsVegas! 🕺🏻



Tickets go on sale Tues 11/24, with an exclusive fan presale Mon 11/23. #DonnyinVegas



Find tickets here: https://t.co/w3TfOxrRgn pic.twitter.com/4n2RQS8Y6P — Donny Osmond (@donnyosmond) November 20, 2020

The announcement comes almost exactly one year after the curtains closed for the final time on his previous 11-year residency at Flamingo Las Vegas with his sister Maria.

“Las Vegas has been great to me and my family and in many ways, so this feels like a homecoming,” said Osmond. “I am incredibly excited to return to the entertainment capital of the world for my own solo residency at Harrah’s Las Vegas next summer, and I hope my fans are as excited as I am.”

According to a news release Harrah’s Las Vegas, guests can expect a party as he performs his timeless hits, shares stories of his greatest showstopping memories and introduces brand new music in a completely reimagined song and dance celebration.

Osmond has earned 33 gold records; selling more 100 million albums becoming a worldwide music legend. He is currently working on his 63rd album which is set to be all original music for the performer.

Tickets will go on sale to the public starting Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 10 a.m. PT. Presale tickets for Caesars Rewards members as well as Ticketmaster customers will be available Monday, Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. PT. General ticket prices begin at $65, plus tax and fees. Tickets and meet and greet packages can be purchased at this link.