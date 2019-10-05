Donny & Marie receive star on Las Vegas Walk of Stars

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was a big honor for some soon-to-be-leaving mainstays on the Las Vegas Strip. Friday afternoon, Donny and Marie Osmond were presented their own star on the Las Vegas Walk of Stars.

At the ceremony, Donny jokingly hinted at what the two may do in Las Vegas after their residency at the flamingo ends.

“I was thinking, we have the key to The Strip, we now have a star on the Las Vegas Walk of Stars. I’m going to run for mayor next,” Donny joked. “Then I’ll run for president.”

#LIVE Donnie and Marie close their 11-year residency with a bang! The sibling duo getting honored with stars on the Las Vegas Walk of Stars Posted by 8 News Now on Friday, October 4, 2019

The brother-sister duo has been wowing audiences at The Flamingo for 11 years, but their residency is coming to an end, with their final show next month.