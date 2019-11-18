Donny & Marie end their 11-year residency with sold-out show

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 16: Donny & Marie Osmond during their final performance at Flamingo Las Vegas on November 16, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Their faces and their name, have become a part of the Las Vegas Strip. On Saturday night, Donny & Marie Osmond concluded their iconic residency at Flamingo Las Vegas.

The siblings’ 11-year residency began as a six-week engagement but was so well received and extended, according to The Flamingo.

We made it over the finish line and I only limped a little!! ❤️ Read my #SundayMessage tribute to the last 11 years of #DonnyAndMarie: https://t.co/Mr1VHNGY31



Also, make sure you watch @thetalkcbs tomorrow to go behind-the-scenes of our last day @FlamingoVegas! pic.twitter.com/S5HljbpTnE — Marie Osmond (@marieosmond) November 17, 2019

The iconic duo totaled 1,730 performances at Flamingo Las Vegas, bringing with it 900,000 fans over the years.

After 11 yrs & 1,730 shows, we just finished the final performance of our #DonnyandMarie Vegas residency.



🎶"May tomorrow be a perfect day, May you find love & laughter along the way. May God keep you in his tender care, 'till he brings us together again. Goodnight everybody!"🎶 pic.twitter.com/AqkLZM7ltK — Donny Osmond (@donnyosmond) November 17, 2019

The sold-out crowd was treated to special moments throughout the show, and ended with a final farewell and tears from the siblings. Both artists took to Twitter to show their gratitude to their fans and crew that helped get them through the 11-year run.

How they closed the TV show and their show on the #LasVegasStrip for 11 years. @donnyosmond @marieosmond with the feels at the end of an 11-year run @FlamingoVegas pic.twitter.com/lFv4cGfyYt — John Katsilometes (@johnnykats) November 17, 2019

They gave thanks to their band, crew, dancers and most sincerely, their fans.