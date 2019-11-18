Donny & Marie end their 11-year residency with sold-out show

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Their faces and their name, have become a part of the Las Vegas Strip. On Saturday night, Donny & Marie Osmond concluded their iconic residency at Flamingo Las Vegas.
The siblings’ 11-year residency began as a six-week engagement but was so well received and extended, according to The Flamingo.
The iconic duo totaled 1,730 performances at Flamingo Las Vegas, bringing with it 900,000 fans over the years.
The sold-out crowd was treated to special moments throughout the show, and ended with a final farewell and tears from the siblings. Both artists took to Twitter to show their gratitude to their fans and crew that helped get them through the 11-year run.
They gave thanks to their band, crew, dancers and most sincerely, their fans.