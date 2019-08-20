Donny and Marie to receive keys to The Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Iconic siblings Donny and Marie Osmond are set to end their long-running Las Vegas residency later this year, but not before being honored. The duo will receive keys to The Strip coming up this week.

The Osmonds’ residency will come to a close on November 16 after over 11 years at Flamingo Las Vegas. Their residency started as a six-week engagement, but was brought back again and again due to popular demand.

Fans are encouraged to come out to the see Donny and Marie get their keys to The Strip. That is happening Friday, August 23 at 2:30 pm at the entrance to the Flamingo from the LINQ Promenade.