LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Donny and Marie Osmond will get their own star of the Las Vegas Walk of Stars on Friday. They’ve been mainstay entertainers on the Las Vegas Strip for years.

The brother-sister duo has been wowing audiences at the Flamingo since 2008. They began as a six-week concern engagement but the residency was extended over and over. However, their residency is coming to an end. Their final show is next month and remaining tickets are selling for between $750 to $5,200.