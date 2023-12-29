LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s no easy road ahead for the Lopez family, but the widow of a carjacking victim has slim peace of mind knowing she and her seven children can focus on healing and worry about money later.

Jerry Lopez, 39, died Wednesday morning after police began chasing 36-year-old Justin Davidson, who had just shot and killed his mother and stole a police car. Three different civilian vehicles were carjacked at gunpoint.

Jerry is the only occupant of these three vehicles who died, according to Las Vegas police. Officer body cam footage was released Friday that showed Davidson shoot through the driver-side window before entering through the passenger side, dumping Jerry’s body on the ground through the driver-side door and driving off.

Family friends of Jerry and Karen Lopez created a GoFundMe to help support the seven children left behind. With an original goal of $200,000, Las Vegas and those hearing this story across the nation have exceeded that.

Jerry Lopez (right) featured with his family of seven children and wife two weeks before Christmas 2023. (Photo courtesy, Karen Lopez)

At the time of this article’s posting, over 3,700 donations have gathered more than $284,000. Top donors contributed between $300 to $10,000 each, amongst thousands of smaller donations. The new goal for the fundraiser has doubled to $400,000.

In a statement to 8 News Now Friday, Karen Lopez said:

I am completely in shock to see what the Las Vegas community has given to my family. Yesterday I was so worried about needing to go back to work immediately and now I will have time to focus on the kids and us all healing before I need to worry about work. I can’t say thank you enough.

There’s much left for Karen to figure out: an eventual funeral, how to provide an income for her kids (she homeschools her children) and getting a new van to transport the entire family of eight, just to name a few.

Karen is the direct beneficiary of the GoFundMe account, meaning she has access to this money now.