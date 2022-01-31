Donations for mother of children killed in crash exceeds $100K

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Erlinda Zacarias’ life will never be the same. She lost four children, two step-sons, and her brother in a terrible crash on Saturday. Her suffering is immeasurable and her tragedy has touched the community.

Zacarias’ children, three sons, and a daughter ranged in age from 5 years old to 15 years old. Her two stepsons were 23 and 25 and her brother was 35 years old.

Photo of four children who died in the Saturday afternoon crash. (Credit: Zacarias family)

Donations to a GoFundMe account set up to help pay for funeral expenses exceeded $120,000 within 21 hours of being created. A family friend helped set up the account so Erlinda and her husband, Jesus Mejia Santan, would have money for proper funeral services for their children and brother.

Photo of Erlinda Zacarias and her husband Jesus Mejia Santan. (Credit: Zacarias family)

When notified of the amount in the account Monday morning, Zacarias said she had no clue that much money had already been donated and thanked the community.

Her family was in a minivan Saturday afternoon and traveling through the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street when they were struck by a driver who ran a red light and was speeding at more than 100 mph, police said. The driver, who was also killed in the crash, hit a total of six cars.

Another driver, Tiffani May, was seriously injured in the crash and is hospitalized. She is a wife, mother, college student and worker.

Her cousin told 8 News Now that Tiffani has a long recovery ahead of her and the money in her GoFundMe account will be used to pay for medical bills and provide stability as she recovers. As of noon Monday, her account had raised $2,300.